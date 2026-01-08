東京電力・小早川社長が来市 原発事故１５年を控え「福島復興への責任を果たす」

この記事のタイトルとURLをコピーする

東京電力ホールディングスの小早川智明代表執行役社長は７日、市役所を訪れ、内田市長に年始のあいさつを行った。

今年３月で福島第一原発事故から１５年を迎える中で、「廃炉を安全かつ着実に取り組むことが地域の復興の大前提。当社の最大の使命は福島の復興への責任を果たすことで、私が先頭に立って進めていく」と語った。福島第一廃炉推進カンパニー・プレジデントの小野明執行役副社長、福島復興本社代表の秋本展秀常務執行役が同席した。

小早川社長は原発事故で溶け落ちた燃料（デブリ）の取り出しに向け、「難度が高いプロセスだが、覚悟を持って今年１年体制を強化していく」と説明。賠償を巡っては最後の一人まで貫徹すると強調した。

内田市長からは、引き続き原発処理水の海洋放出をトラブルなく進めるとともに、原発事故の教訓をしっかりと継承していくよう要請。またいわき市の産業振興に向け、東電にも協力を求めていくと呼びかけた。

（写真：内田市長と面会した小早川社長＝右から４人目）

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings President and CEO Tomoaki Kobayakawa visited City Hall on the 7th to deliver a New Year’s greeting to Mayor Uchida. With the 15th anniversary of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident approaching in March, he said, “Safe and steady decommissioning is a prerequisite for the region’s recovery. Our company’s greatest mission is to fulfill our responsibility for Fukushima’s recovery, and I will be at the forefront of this.” Executive Vice President Akira Ono, president of the Fukushima Daiichi Decommissioning Promotion Company, and Managing Executive Officer Nobuhide Akimoto, representative of the Fukushima Reconstruction Headquarters, also attended the event. President Kobayakawa explained that the process of removing the melted fuel (debris) from the nuclear accident “is a highly difficult process, but we will be determined to strengthen our organization this year.” He emphasized that compensation will be pursued to the last person. Mayor Uchida requested that the ocean release of nuclear-treated water proceed smoothly and that the lessons learned from the nuclear accident be firmly passed on. He also called for TEPCO’s cooperation in promoting Iwaki City’s industrial development. (Photo: President Kobayakawa meeting with Mayor Uchida

